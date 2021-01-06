DC Legal World On Guard As Trump Mob Storms Capitol

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- As a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers formalized the victory of President-elect Joe Biden, law firms and courthouses blocks away had various responses, from shutting down to amping up security to condemning the disturbance outside their windows. Rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers began to formalize the results of the presidential election. Nearby law firm offices and courthouses had varying responses to the chaos. (Photo by Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) The D.C. Superior Court opened as usual on Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon court security had restricted access...

