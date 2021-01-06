FCC's Carr Condemns Violence As Rioters Breach Capitol

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr condemned the "mob violence" unfolding in Washington, D.C., as thousands of pro-Trump rioters fought their way past law enforcement and into the Capitol building Wednesday in a bid to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election results. At the time Carr posted his first tweet Wednesday afternoon, the mob had not yet breached the U.S. Capitol building, but videos had emerged of dozens of people bearing Trump flags fighting to get past police barricades outside the building. Within an hour, hundreds of rioters had entered the building and Congress was on lockdown with lawmakers ordered to shelter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS