DOJ Data Breach Compromised Federal Courts System

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Hackers linked to the global SolarWinds software data breach that was discovered in December targeted emails from the U.S. Department of Justice, a breach that also ended up compromising the federal courts case management system, the agency and U.S. Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said Wednesday. About 3% of the department's mailboxes within its Microsoft O365 email environment were compromised, but there was no proof that any classified systems were affected, according to the DOJ's Office of the Chief Information Officer. The DOJ is labeling the data breach as a major incident under the Federal Information Security Modernization Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS