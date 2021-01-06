Trump Signs Bill Allowing FDA Seizure Of Counterfeits

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed the Safeguarding Therapeutics Act, a bipartisan bill that would give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the authority to seize counterfeit medical devices and products, including vaccines. The signature comes after the House passed the bill in September and the Senate did so in December. Under the act, the U.S. Department of Health Human Services will set regulations that allow the manufacturer of an alleged counterfeit product to challenge the decision before the products are destroyed. During this time, the department will store the products at the manufacturer's costs. If the products are destroyed, the...

