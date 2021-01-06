OCC Head Says Fintech Chartering Is His Agency's Purview

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- The acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Wednesday welcomed a consumer financial law task force's endorsement of federal charters for nonbank fintech companies, but suggested that his agency, not the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, should be in charge of giving them out. In a statement, Acting Comptroller Brian Brooks cautioned that granting chartering authority to the CFPB could blur the division of regulatory labor set up in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, pushing back on a key recommendation from a CFPB task force report released earlier this week. "Under the law, the agency...

