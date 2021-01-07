Scholars Split On Whether The 25th Could Unseat Trump

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- Hours after extremists stormed the Capitol building, threatening lawmakers who were formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's November victory, 19 House Democrats signed a letter Wednesday seeking to unseat President Donald Trump, who has less than two weeks left in his term. The letter asked Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows a president to be removed from office if the vice president, along with a majority of Cabinet members, find the commander-in-chief is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of office." In their letter, lawmakers said Trump's "willingness to incite violence and social unrest to overturn the...

