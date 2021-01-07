Law360's The Term: The Biden Era Begins

This Week
S2, E12: The Biden Era Begins
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
Jimmy and Natalie take this week's episode to set the stage for the next four years of the Biden administration, and what to expect as a conservative Supreme Court majority confronts Biden's progressive plans.
The pair describe how the Supreme Court already appears to be moving on from the last four years of constant Trump-related litigation by sitting on a number of the president's appeals in cases involving the election, criminal subpoenas, his conflicts of interest and even his Twitter use — apparently waiting for Biden's inauguration to reject those cases as moot.
Jimmy and Natalie talk through how the court's 6-3 conservative majority could frustrate the president-elect's bold plans on climate and more, notwithstanding Tuesday's runoff elections delivering Democrats a majority in the Senate.
