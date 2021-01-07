Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Podcast

Law360's The Term: The Biden Era Begins

 

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- With the Supreme Court running out the clock in several Trump cases in the final days before the inauguration, Law360's The Term breaks down what to expect from the justices during the Biden administration.

Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.

Jimmy and Natalie take this week's episode to set the stage for the next four years of the Biden administration, and what to expect as a conservative Supreme Court majority confronts Biden's progressive plans.

The pair describe how the Supreme Court already appears to be moving on from the last four years of constant Trump-related litigation by sitting on a number of the president's appeals in cases involving the election, criminal subpoenas, his conflicts of interest and even his Twitter use — apparently waiting for Biden's inauguration to reject those cases as moot.

Jimmy and Natalie talk through how the court's 6-3 conservative majority could frustrate the president-elect's bold plans on climate and more, notwithstanding Tuesday's runoff elections delivering Democrats a majority in the Senate.

More information about the show can be found here. You can also subscribe on Apple PodcastsStitcherSpotifyGoogle Play and iHeartRadio. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.




For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

Useful Tools & Links

Related Sections

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!