MPs Back Calls For Gov't Insurance For Music Festivals

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 3:28 PM GMT) -- U.K. lawmakers on Thursday backed calls for the government to act as a cancellation insurer for live events, in order to aid the recovery of the struggling music entertainment sector. MPs in the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to call for a safety net that would enable summer music events to go ahead. Insurers have introduced sweeping policy exclusions in the wake of the pandemic, denying any cover to events canceled as a result of COVID-19. Despite hope from the vaccine, the resurgence of the virus in recent months and the lack of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS