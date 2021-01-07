Insurance Fraudster Sentenced In 'Crash For Cash' Scheme

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 3:01 PM GMT) -- City of London Police said it has secured a two-year suspended prison sentence for a "ruthless and selfish" serial insurance fraudster who tried to claim £35,000 ($47,610) from insurers after causing staged car crashes. Shehzad Saeed was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in the Midlands on Dec. 17 for five "crash for cash" schemes — scams in which drivers stage car crashes or induce others to crash and then fraudulently claim payouts from their insurer —police said. He used fake names and addresses, including those of members of his family. The court handed Saeed, of Birmingham, a two-year sentence suspended for two...

