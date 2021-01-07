Denmark Charges 2 UK Citizens In $1.5B Trading Scheme

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 1:22 PM GMT) -- Danish prosecutors said on Thursday that they have charged two British nationals over allegedly unjustified tax refunds on dividends totaling 9 billion Danish kroner ($1.5 billion) from Denmark's Treasury, in one of Europe's largest trading fraud cases. A state prosecutor in Denmark said two British men have been formally charged over "a carefully planned fraud scheme." (iStock) The Danish state prosecutor for serious economic and international crime said that it has formally charged the two British men with gross fraud over "a carefully planned fraud scheme." The prosecutor's office did not name the men, but said that one is a British...

