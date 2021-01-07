Tycoon's Atty Looks To Use Suicide Risk To Block Extradition

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 4:09 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for diamond magnate Nirav Modi urged a London court on Thursday to block his extradition to face fraud charges in India because the risk that he will commit suicide in prison is similar to concerns that won Julian Assange reprieve earlier in the week. Clare Montgomery QC of Matrix Chambers argued at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday that extraditing Nirav Modi to his home country would be "oppressive" and might lead her client to take his life. Indian authorities want Modi, 49, to stand trial to face charges of fraud, conspiracy and witness intimidation over accusations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS