CBD Purchase Row Belongs In Arbitration, Judge Says

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge recommended on Wednesday that a health food retailer's suit against a CBD wholesaler claiming the company failed to deliver nearly $124,000 of goods be sent to arbitration.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow issued a recommendation on Wednesday in Raw Life Organic LLC's suit against SBL LLC alleging that the wholesaler failed to pay a manufacturer for the CBD products the retailer ordered, which are now sitting in the manufacturer's warehouse on the verge of expiration.

Judge Snow's report found little weight in the retailer's claims that a broken hyperlink to terms and conditions in the purchase...

