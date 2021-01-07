Sullivan & Cromwell Promotes 2 Partners To Vice Chair

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 2:53 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP has appointed two new vice chairs as part of its succession planning process, the firm said Thursday, elevating partners who have represented some of the firm's top clients across its litigation and corporate practices. Scott Miller and Robert Giuffra, who have each been with the New York-based firm for more than three decades and sit on its management committee, will take on roles a step below chair Joseph Shenker, the firm said. Shenker, who served as vice chair for four years before becoming head of the firm in 2010, said in a statement that "thoughtful succession planning"...

