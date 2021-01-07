Post-Brexit UK Antitrust Arm Eyes Merger Enforcement

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- United Kingdom merger reviews are now fully independent from the European Union following the end of the Brexit transition, positioning the country's antitrust enforcers as a wholly new layer of international scrutiny for cross-border transactions, the U.K.'s competition agency said Wednesday. Competition and Markets Authority senior directors Colin Raftery and Joel Bamford said in a blog post that the end of the transition period with the new year represents the U.K.'s most significant merger control change in almost two decades. The CMA had already been paving the way for the change over the last two years, ramping up staffing and increasingly...

