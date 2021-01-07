TCV Leads €110M Funding For Cloud Banking Biz Mambu

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- A group of investors led by growth equity firm TCV has agreed to inject €110 million (about $134 million) into Germany-based Mambu, which provides a cloud-based banking platform used by lenders and other businesses globally, the companies said Thursday. The cash infusion increases Mambu's market valuation to more than €1.7 billion, according to the announcement. In addition to TCV, the investment round featured participation from the likes of Tiger Global, Arena Holdings, Bessemer Venture Partners, Runa Capital and Acton Capital Partners. The money will be used to fuel growth and expansion. Mambu currently operates in more than 50 countries, including in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS