Insurers Urge Court To Preserve Cancer Drug Antitrust Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- Four insurance companies fought back Wednesday against a Bristol-Myers Squibb unit's efforts to stamp out their antitrust lawsuit, claiming they suffered injuries after Celgene sold cancer medicines Thalomid and Revlimid at supracompetitive prices. Health Care Service Corp., Molina Healthcare and the Michigan and Florida divisions of Blue Cross Blue Shield told a Minnesota federal court that their lawsuit — accusing Celgene of running an anticompetitive scheme to monopolize the market for the cancer treatments — should not be dismissed. According to the companies, the court had personal jurisdiction over the case, and Celgene's request to transfer to a New Jersey federal...

