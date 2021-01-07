Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurers Urge Court To Preserve Cancer Drug Antitrust Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- Four insurance companies fought back Wednesday against a Bristol-Myers Squibb unit's efforts to stamp out their antitrust lawsuit, claiming they suffered injuries after Celgene sold cancer medicines Thalomid and Revlimid at supracompetitive prices.

Health Care Service Corp., Molina Healthcare and the Michigan and Florida divisions of Blue Cross Blue Shield told a Minnesota federal court that their lawsuit — accusing Celgene of running an anticompetitive scheme to monopolize the market for the cancer treatments — should not be dismissed. According to the companies, the court had personal jurisdiction over the case, and Celgene's request to transfer to a New Jersey federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!