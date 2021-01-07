DC Circ. Skeptical Of Bottling Co. In Row Over Union Election

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared skeptical Thursday of a Dr Pepper bottling company's bid to upend an NLRB ruling that it illegally refused to bargain with a union, with two judges doubting the company showing its planned restructuring should have halted the union election. At oral arguments before the appeals court panel, American Bottling Co. attorney Corey Franklin argued that the National Labor Relations Board's February ruling that the company violated its duty to bargain with Teamsters Local 727 had to be set aside because the unit should never have been approved. Franklin said the board regional official who ordered the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS