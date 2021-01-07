EU And US Regulators Enhance Derivatives Partnership

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 10:05 PM GMT) -- European and U.S. securities regulators said Thursday that they have signed an enhanced agreement enabling them to swap information on clearinghouses, after the bloc's authority strengthened its supervision of central counterparties based outside the European Union. The European Securities and Markets Authority said it has signed an updated memorandum of understanding with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to cover central counterparties, or CCPs, located in the U.S. that have applied to clear trades in the EU. The European Market Infrastructure Regulation allows the European Commission to recognize that CCPs based outside the bloc are allowed to serve EU trades if they...

