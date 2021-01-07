Texas In-House Atty Fired For Role In Capitol Chaos

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- Goosehead Insurance fired an in-house attorney Thursday for his apparent involvement in a large group of President Donald Trump's supporters that ultimately stormed the U.S. Capitol building a day earlier, according to social media posts by the Texas-based company. The extent of Paul Davis' involvement in the riot is unknown, but a video that appeared on Davis' Instagram account, which is now private, showed the Texas attorney standing outside of the Capitol with others, with a caption that said he had been teargassed. Representatives from Goosehead Insurance did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment and additional information. The...

