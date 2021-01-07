Health Care Co. Settles EEOC Probe Into Forced Med Exams

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 1:57 PM EST) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday said it reached a settlement with a Minnesota health clinic network to resolve allegations that the company violated age and disability bias laws by making workers 70 and older submit to medical exams. Hennepin Healthcare System Inc. and the federal workplace bias watchdog reached a conciliation deal after an agency investigation showed Hennepin had run afoul of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the EEOC. Terms of the settlement were not immediately available, but Cherie Doak, director of EEOC's Minneapolis office, told Law360 that nine workers...

