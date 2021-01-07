Top French Court Orders Tax Fraud Retrial For Art Dealer

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- France's highest court ordered a new trial for billionaire art dealer Guy Wildenstein and members of his family, overturning their 2018 acquittal on tax evasion charges by a Paris court. The Court of Cassation in Paris has ordered a fresh trial for art dealer Guy Wildenstein, pictured after a hearing in 2016, and members of his family. (Getty) In its ruling Wednesday, the French Court of Cassation sided with prosecutors' appeal for what will result in the third attempt to convict the Wildensteins over management of their billions in assets — including a trove of well-known art — held in numerous...

