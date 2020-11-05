Trump Lawyer In Philly Says He Was Used To Aid 'Crime'

Marcus' motion to withdraw comes the day after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and seeks out of the case where the president had challenged how close the campaign's observers could get to watch the opening, verification and tallying of votes in Philadelphia.
"The undersigned respectfully requests leave of this court to withdraw as counsel ... inasmuch as the client has used the lawyer's services to perpetrate a crime and the client insists upon taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant and with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement," the motion said.
Trump had rallied his followers Wednesday with his unsupported claims that the election was "stolen" from him, which have included his false claims that observers were blocked in Philadelphia. His supporters then marched to the Capitol, where some broke in and disrupted the official tallying of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden; one woman was killed in the riot.
Trump's campaign had been denied closer access by a Philadelphia state court and was allowed to get as close as six feet by an intermediate appellate court. The president then appealed to the federal court where Marcus represented the campaign when election officials allegedly did not comply pending an appeal to the state Supreme Court, which ultimately denied the campaign.
Marcus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The case is Donald J. Trump for President Inc. v. Philadelphia County Board of Elections, case number 2:20-cv-05533, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Philadelphia.
