Crowell & Moring Joins Calls For Trump's Removal

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring became the first major U.S. law firm to call for President Donald Trump's removal on Thursday, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined other Democrats in urging Trump's suspension using the 25th Amendment after his supporters' attack on the Capitol. The firm endorsed the same reasoning as lawmakers: Trump incited a violent insurrection that attacked another branch of government as it formalized his clear electoral defeat. They say it would endanger both American democracy and national security to leave him in power for another two weeks until Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. Philip T. Inglima, chair of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS