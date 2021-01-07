Fed. Circ. Upholds Ax Of Snapizzi Photo Management Patent

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday refused to undo a South Carolina federal court order invalidating a Snapizzi Inc. photo management patent, cementing a win obtained by ImageQuix LLC. In a short order, a three-judge panel of the appellate court affirmed a district court finding that the patent's claims were not patent eligible. The panel did not give its reasoning behind the Thursday decision. The dispute between the parties stemmed from ImageQuix's 2018 declaratory judgment suit in South Carolina federal court seeking a declaration that Snapizzi's patent was not valid and not infringed. Snapizzi hit back with a counterclaim alleging infringement, but...

