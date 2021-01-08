Kirkland & Ellis Adds Antitrust Partner To London Office

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis has bolstered its antitrust practice in London with the addition of a partner who brings extensive experience in helping high-profile clients navigate multi-jurisdictional merger reviews before antitrust regulators in Germany, the U.K. and the European Union. Michael Engel, who was previously at Sullivan & Cromwell, has joined Kirkland & Ellis' antitrust and competition team where he will aid and advise clients' merger control, cartels, state aid, compliance and foreign direct investment matters. Dual qualified as a German Rechtsanwalt and a Solicitor of England & Wales, Engel will represent clients before the European Commission, the German Federal Cartel Office...

