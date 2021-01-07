NY Bar Throws Support Behind Cuomo's Pot Legalization Plan

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- The New York State Bar Association welcomed Gov. Andrew Cuomo's initiative to legalize cannabis for adult recreational use and create a new government agency to oversee the program. In a statement signed by NYSBA President Scott M. Karson, the largest voluntary state bar association in the nation said Wednesday that legalizing pot was a priority in the 2021 legislative session, and offered its support to lawmakers. "Governor Cuomo rightly recognizes the significant opportunity a well-regulated adult-use cannabis program presents when it comes to generating much-needed revenue and jobs for New York," the statement said. "We stand ready to assist and advise state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS