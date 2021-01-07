SEC Investment Unit's Chief Counsel To Depart

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday that the chief attorney of its investment management unit will depart by the end of the month, marking the close of a three-year stint through which he provided what the agency called "critical contributions" on some of its key rules and initiatives. Paul G. Cellupica, deputy director and chief counsel of the Division of Investment Management, contributed to "numerous enforcement investigations and initiatives to protect Main Street investors," the SEC said. Cellupica provided legal and policy guidance, evaluated applications for exemptive relief and oversaw the creation and rollout of the division's special liaison...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS