US Delays Tariffs On France In Digital Tax Fight

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 12:47 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Thursday indefinitely suspended a retaliatory 25% tariff on $1.3 billion worth of French goods, which was in response to France's 3% digital services tax. The Trump administration's tariffs would affect French luxury goods. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) In a brief statement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it was delaying the tariff, which was slated to take effect Wednesday, to be in line with a slate of pending investigations into similar digital services taxes imposed by other countries. "A suspension of the tariff action in the France DST investigation will promote a coordinated response in all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS