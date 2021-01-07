Fed. Circ. Backs QuikTrip's TTAB Loss Over 'Kitchen' TM

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed Thursday the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's dismissal of gas station chain QuikTrip's opposition to a rival business' trademark registration on the name of its food operations. In a nine-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the TTAB's October decision that Weigel Stores' trademark registration for "W Weigel's Kitchen Now Open" was not "confusingly similar" to QuikTrip's own registration for its "QT Kitchens" trademark. Although both names relate to food store services, the panel said the TTAB's finding that "the marks, in their entireties, differ in appearance, sound, connotation, and commercial impression is supported by substantial evidence."...

