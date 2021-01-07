Ex-Girardi Attys Accused Of Covering Up Settlement Theft

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- Two former Girardi Keese attorneys should be held in contempt, Edelson PC attorneys told an Illinois federal judge this week, saying the pair engaged in a cover-up that allowed name partner Tom Girardi to allegedly steal $2 million in settlement funds meant for widows and orphans of plane crash victims. David Lira and Keith Griffin, former partners at the now-insolvent law firm, worked closely with Tom Girardi and knew that the celebrity attorney hadn't fulfilled a court order by U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin to make sure Boeing Co.'s settlements were paid to a number of Indonesian families whose relatives died...

