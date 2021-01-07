PTAB Discretionary Denials Up 60%, Unified Patents Says

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- The number of times the Patent Trial and Appeal Board used discretionary denials to turn away patent challenges in 2020 was up 60% from the year before, Unified Patents said in a newly released analysis. The PTAB rejected 228 petitions for reasons other than merits in 2020, the organization, which is aimed at challenging patents it believes are weak, said in the report released Jan. 5. Of those denials, 62% were based on requirements governing parallel petitions or a looming trial date in district court, even though the organization said those trials often never took place. Unified Patents said there was...

