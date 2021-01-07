Cadwalader Doles Out End-Of-Year Bonuses, Back Pay

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP rang in the new year with an announcement that the firm would be matching the market-rate bonus scale and reimbursing employees for earlier pandemic-driven pay cuts. The bonuses will start at $15,000 for the most junior associates and rise to $100,000, with the possibility of bump-ups. The back pay will compensate for salary cuts the firm made at the onset of the pandemic and reversed in July, according to a memo obtained by Above The Law. Legal staff will need to bill 1,400 client hours to get their trimmed wages back, while administrative staff will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS