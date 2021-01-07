4th Circ. Says EPA Can't Use Obsolete Form To Skip $2.7M Tab

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:49 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit revived an environmental consultant's fight to recoup $2.7 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Superfund site cleanup work, finding Thursday the agency can't withhold funds just because the company didn't fill out a "legally obsolete" form. A split three-judge panel found the EPA was wrong not to pay August Mack Environmental Inc. for cleanup work at a West Virginia Superfund site simply because the company didn't fill out a specific form prior to working on the site for more than three years. The form had been expired for more than 25 years prior to the kickoff...

