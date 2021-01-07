Final Carried Interest Rules Clarify Transfer Characterizations

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service altered its previous stance on transfers of applicable partnership interests in final rules on carried interest released Thursday, saying it will only require recharacterization, not immediate tax recognition. New Treasury and IRS final rules address a section of the tax code that carries out changes from the 2017 tax overhaul regarding carried interest, compensation received by general partners in private investment funds. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) Internal Revenue Code Section 1061(d), which addresses transfers of applicable partnership interests and how to calculate gross income that would be subject to short-term capital gains tax rates, should be interpreted as...

