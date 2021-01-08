Fur-Wearing 'Kid' At Capitol Takeover Is Brooklyn Judge's Son

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- One of the riotous pro-Trump supporters who took part in the shocking breach of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday earned national attention for the outfit he was wearing: a full-bodied fur pelt underneath a bulletproof vest. That man is the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, a spokesman confirmed Friday. Aaron Mostofsky, who was among the mob who broke into the building resulting in the death of five people that included a woman shot by Capitol police and an officer attacked during the assault, is the son of Kings County Supreme Court Justice Steven "Shlomo" Mostofsky, said Ken Fisher, a friend of the...

