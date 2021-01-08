4 Things Garland Could Do For Marijuana Reform As AG

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden's selection of Merrick Garland as attorney general has cannabis attorneys and advocates hoping that the widely respected jurist and administrative procedure expert could use the office to ease legal burdens on the industry — even if sweeping legislative change remains elusive in a Democrat-controlled Congress. Here's a look at four ways Garland could use his powers as the nation's top law enforcement official to jumpstart federal cannabis reform after four years of Republican control. Reschedule Cannabis Marijuana's classification as a Schedule I controlled substance is a perennial source of frustration on the medical side of the industry, keeping...

