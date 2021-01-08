Israeli Co. Enjoined In CFTC's 'No Risk' Trading Scheme Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday granted the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's request for a preliminary injunction against an Israeli digital marketing company and its employees that ran an alleged binary options scam and promised customers "no risk and guaranteed profits." Digital Platinum Ltd., its affiliates and three employees worked with non-party All In Publishing LLC to deceive customers with fraudulent binary options and digital assets marketing schemes, the CFTC alleged in its May suit. "The court concludes that the Commission has made a proper showing that defendants, by and through their agents, principals, and control persons, violated core anti-fraud provisions...

