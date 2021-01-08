Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Israeli Co. Enjoined In CFTC's 'No Risk' Trading Scheme Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 6:27 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday granted the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's request for a preliminary injunction against an Israeli digital marketing company and its employees that ran an alleged binary options scam and promised customers "no risk and guaranteed profits."

Digital Platinum Ltd., its affiliates and three employees worked with non-party All In Publishing LLC to deceive customers with fraudulent binary options and digital assets marketing schemes, the CFTC alleged in its May suit.

"The court concludes that the Commission has made a proper showing that defendants, by and through their agents, principals, and control persons, violated core anti-fraud provisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!