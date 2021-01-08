UK Floats Proposals For Regulating Crypto-Assets

Law360, London (January 8, 2021, 1:47 PM GMT) -- The government has published details of how it will approach the regulation of crypto-assets, which could see virtual money such as Bitcoin fall under a "more stringent" financial crime regime. HM Treasury is seeking responses from the virtual finance sector on the first stage of consultation on its approach to regulating crypto-assets, which include digital money and forms of traditional securities. "The approach will be informed by evidence of potential take-up and where the most serious risks lie," John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said. That approach will be "rooted in the principle of 'same risk, same regulatory outcome,'" he added. The consultation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS