UK Seizes Penthouse And Porsche In Wealth Order Case

Law360, London (January 8, 2021, 12:01 PM GMT) -- Britain's top prosecutor has forced a convicted murderer to surrender his penthouse apartment and Porsche with a combined value of over £800,000 ($1.1 million) by obtaining an unexplained wealth order. The National Crime Agency said it has used an unexplained wealth order, which allows authorities to seize assets it believes were bought with the proceeds of crime, to recover property worth £800,000 from Mohammed Nisar "Meggy" Khan. The order to recover the luxury apartment in a development in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, was made by Justice Stewart at the High Court last week, the NCA said on Thursday. "The use of civil powers...

