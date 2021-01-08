Cyber-Insurers Warned Of Losses From 'Deepfake' Tech

Law360, London (January 8, 2021, 12:58 PM GMT) -- Insurers could find themselves on the hook for major claims from businesses in the next few years as cyber-criminals make greater use of so-called deepfake technology, a software company has warned. CyberCube, an insurance analytics company with offices in London, said on Thursday that insurance companies could have to introduce exclusions to cover or charge more for policies as the criminal use of new video and audio technology escalates The company published a report predicting that criminals would increasingly seek to use deepfake videos or audio recordings to gain access to corporate systems or damage the reputations of target businesses....

