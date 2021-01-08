Europe Eyes Tax Talks After US Freezes Tariffs

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 9:40 AM EST) -- European officials are turning their attention to multilateral tax talks to find an agreement on how to tax digital companies after the United States decided to hold off on charging tariffs against France. Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Union trade commissioner, said on Twitter that the EU was willing to work with the U.S. on "a timely global solution to the fair taxation of the digital sector." (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) The officials, in statements Thursday and Friday, stressed that they believe the best route for the U.S. to express concern with European Union actions would be through the World Trade Organization rather...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS