DLA Piper Among 19 Firms Urging Trump's Removal

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- Nineteen American law firms, including the legal behemoth DLA Piper, have urged Vice President Mike Pence to remove President Donald Trump from power using the 25th Amendment after he incited supporters who attacked the Capitol, according to Crowell & Moring LLP. The firms told Pence that Trump represented a "reckless and wanton threat to the Constitution that he pledged to preserve, protect and defend" in a joint letter sent late Friday, two days after the attack that left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. The missive organized by Crowell & Moring decried "a riot incited by the president's...

