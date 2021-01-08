Contempt Hearing For Ex-Girardi Attys To Be Held In Person

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:46 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Friday he'll wait to hold a contempt hearing for two former Girardi Keese PC attorneys accused of covering up the alleged theft of $2 million in client settlement funds until it's safe enough to have the hearing in person. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin said in a teleconferenced hearing he wants to hear live witness testimony before ruling on Edelson PC's bid to hold in contempt ex-Girardi Keese partners David Lira and Keith Griffin. The two attorneys are accused of covering for firm name partner Tom Girardi, who Edelson claims kept $2 million meant for...

