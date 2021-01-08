UK Car Insurance Prices Rise Despite Lockdown

Law360, London (January 8, 2021, 4:42 PM GMT) -- U.K. motor insurance prices started to rise at the end of 2020, according to numbers from a comparison website, reversing a trend that had seen insurers pass on lockdown savings to customers for much of the year. MoneySuperMarket said average premium prices had increased from £473 ($633) in the third quarter to £490 in the last three months of 2020, a rise of 3.6%. The increase came despite months of successive price drops as insurers sought to pass to customers savings earned during the lockdown period from March, when people were told to stay at home. Kate Devine, car insurance spokesperson...

