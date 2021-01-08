Ex-Alta Mesa Atty Returns To Marathon Oil As GC

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Marathon Oil Corp., the largest independent refiner in the U.S., announced Friday that it has brought on Kimberly Warnica as senior vice president and general counsel, marking something of a homecoming for the former general counsel of Alta Mesa Resources Inc. Marathon Oil said Warnica, who previously worked in several positions at the company's legal department, will start her role Jan. 11. Warnica will replace the company's former general counsel, Reginald D. Hedgebeth. Marathon Oil Chairman, President and CEO Lee Tillman said in a statement that Warnica's experience in the energy industry and her extensive leadership experience will be a complement to...

