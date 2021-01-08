6,800 Lawyers Urge Congress To Remove And Impeach Trump

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 2:40 PM EST) -- The nonprofit Lawyers for Good Government on Friday released an open letter, signed by over 6,800 attorneys, calling for the removal and impeachment of President Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the election results and demanding Trump illegally remain in office. The letter called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment in order to take over the presidency from Trump as a step toward a peaceful transition of power and urged congressional leaders of both parties to "put aside their partisanship" to remove Trump. The signatories...

