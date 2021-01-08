Norton Rose Fulbright Names New Diversity Chief

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has tapped the San Antonio-based chair of its women's employee development network to serve as the firm's next U.S. chief of diversity and inclusion. Katherine Tapley, a real estate partner, took on her new role as chair of Norton Rose's U.S. diversity and inclusion committee on Jan. 1, the firm announced Thursday. She replaced Denise Glass, who is now the administrative partner for the firm's office in Dallas. Tapley is tasked with working with the firm's U.S. management committee, which has about 20 members, to further develop strategies to attract, keep and promote people from a variety of...

