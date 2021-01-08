GAO Finds DOL Keeps Poor Data On Abandoned Complaints

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Labor Department did not take action on 20% of complaints it recorded between 2014 and 2019 regarding potential minimum wage and overtime violations, the Government Accountability Office reported Friday, saying the agency lacks reliable data to ensure it evaluates complaints consistently. The report from the GAO said the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division has successfully targeted its investigations to industries with low wages and high rates of Fair Labor Standards Act violations. However, the report went on, the division has not kept adequate data on the significant share of complaints that make it through an initial screening process...

