Up Next At High Court: FTC's Key Tool On Chopping Block

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear its first oral arguments of 2021 on Monday in a case involving the availability of bond hearings to certain detained migrants before turning to a dispute over First Amendment rights on college campuses and a showdown over a billion-dollar enforcement tool used by the Federal Trade Commission. The justices are rapidly filling their docket for the remainder of the 2020-2021 session and are near the halfway point to summer recess at the end of June. Ringing in the new year, the Supreme Court will have a relatively light week of arguments, with only three cases...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS