Pa. Rules Victims' Rights Amendment Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled in a 3-2 opinion Thursday that a proposed amendment to the state's constitution that would have added victims' rights provisions was too broad for one amendment. The ruling makes permanent an injunction on the votes collected on a ballot question from the 2019 general election, preventing Pennsylvania's Secretary of State Kathleen Boockvar from certifying the voter referendum. Language of the amendment would have affected too many other existing amendments and could not be presented as a single-subject amendment, the majority opinion said. "The proposed amendment impermissibly extends new powers to the General Assembly in violation...

